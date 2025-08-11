Waqf Board members from five northern states discuss UMEED portal performance

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) For suggestions on enhancing the portal usability and performance of UMEED Central Portal 2025, a workshop-cum-interaction session was held with the representatives of Waqf Boards from five north Indian states and UT at the Ministry of Minority Affairs on August 8, 2025, an official said on Monday.

The session included one-on-one interactions with the officials of the Ministry of Minority Affairs and State Waqf Boards on issues related to UMEED Central Portal 2025 with Waqf Board representatives from Punjab, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu a Kashmir and Chandigarh.

The Portal was launched in accordance with the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995, by Union Minister for the Ministry of Minority Affairs on June 6.

The workshop was chaired by Joint Secretary (Waqf) Shersha C. Shaik Mohiddin, alongside senior officials and the technical team of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, on the issues related to the UMEED Central Portal and data updates relating to Waqf property.

The representatives from each state raised their concerns and shared suggestions for enhancing portal usability and performance. The Joint Secretary encouraged the authorities to provide training on the portal to further enhance its efficiency and improve the user experience.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs is actively engaging with various States/UTs and State Waqf Boards for speeding uploading of Waqf property data on UMEED Central Portal for efficient management of Waqf property across the country.

Earlier, in reply to a Parliament Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said that under the Youth Parliament Programme various Youth Parliament Competitions for Delhi schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Universities/Colleges have been organised in which more than 5 lakh students have participated so far.

These competitions are not organised on a state-wise basis, but according to the organisational structure of the respective parent stakeholder organisations, said the MoS.

To improve the accessibility and the impact of Youth Parliament Programme of the Ministry to hitherto untouched sections and corners of the country, a web-portal of National Youth Parliament Scheme (NYPS) has been made available to all the educational institutions/groups/citizens of the country to participate in the portal through Institutional Participation and Group Participation for conducting Youth Parliament Sittings and Individual Participation through quiz, based on the theme of ‘Bharatiya Democracy in Action’.

The educational institutions/groups can organise the Youth Parliament sittings as per the guidelines available on the portal, upload the video, photos, etc. of the events and get digital certificates from the portal, the MoS said.

The digital material as e-training resources like Literature on Youth Parliament, Model Debate, Model Questions, Model List of Business, Model Scripts and Video Tutorials, are available as training resources on the web-portal of NYPS, which may be accessed at www.nyps.mpa.gov.in

--IANS

rch/dan