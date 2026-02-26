Wanted fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy extradited from UAE: CBI

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday secured the extradition of a wanted fugitive from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula, a wanted criminal for alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation in Andhra Pradesh, had a red notice issued against him. He was brought back by the crime investigative agency from the UAE through INTERPOL channels.

Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula was escorted by a team of Dubai Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. He was handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police at the airport.

He was under the radar of Andhra Pradesh Police in a number of cases registered against him, for alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation.

The CBI team acted in collaboration with the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), MEA and NCB- Abu Dhabi to secure his extradition.

The crime investigative agency first got a red notice issued through INTERPOL in September 2022, at the request of Andhra Pradesh Police. He was recently apprehended by the UAE authorities and, at the request of Indian agencies, was extradited to India.

Notably, the red corner notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally for tracking wanted criminals.

The CBI, acting as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in the country through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels.

More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the past few years, through coordination via INTERPOL channels.

In another similar instance, the CBI brought a narcotics smuggler from a Gulf country two months ago. Ritik Bajaj, wanted by Delhi Police for multiple offences related to smuggling and supply of narcotics, was brought back from the UAE in December 2025. He had fled the country and was found ‘geo-located' in the UAE.

The agency got the red corner notice issued against him through INTERPOL on October 9, 2025, at the request of the Delhi Police and facilitated his extradition for trial in the offences.

The CBI team coordinated with NCB Abu Dhabi to locate him, following which, a team of Delhi Police visited the UAE to bring him back.

