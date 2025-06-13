Wanted drug trafficker Taher Salim Dola deported from UAE in CBI-INTERPOL operation

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough in an international narcotics case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Abu Dhabi and INTERPOL, has successfully brought back the return of Taher Salim Dola, a key accused in a major drug trafficking case, to India.

Dola arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai on Friday on flight AI-984 from Dubai as a deportee.

He is a wanted subject of the Mumbai Police in connection with FIR No. 67/2024 registered at Kurla Police Station, for allegedly operating a synthetic drug manufacturing factory in Sangli, Maharashtra. Authorities had seized 126.141 kg of Mephedrone (MD) -- a banned synthetic drug -- with an estimated street value of INR 2.522 million from the site linked to Dola and his associates.

Investigations revealed that Dola had been running the illegal operation from abroad. Following the discovery, the CBI facilitated the publication of a Red Notice through INTERPOL on November 25, 2024, upon a request by the Mumbai Police. Dola was subsequently arrested in the UAE on January 27, 2025, after being geo-located there by CBI officials working through INTERPOL's International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU).

In coordination with India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), an official extradition request was sent to UAE authorities. After legal processes and diplomatic efforts, Dola was deported back to India today.

INTERPOL's Red Notices serve as global alerts to track down and detain fugitives wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

The CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. Over the past few years, more than 100 wanted fugitives have been successfully brought back to India using INTERPOL channels coordinated by the CBI.

Dola will now be handed over to Mumbai Police and produced before a competent court. Further investigations into the broader drug network linked to his operations are expected to intensify in the coming days.

--IANS

brt/pgh