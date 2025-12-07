'Want CM Mamata to name my child': Sunali Khatun after returning to India

Kolkata, Dec 7 (IANS) Pregnant Bengali woman, Sunali Khatun, who returned to India six months after deportation to Bangladesh on suspicion of being an infiltrator, on Sunday said that she was happy with the arrangements made by the West Bengal government.

Khatun, who returned to the country on Friday night through a land border in Malda district, is currently undergoing treatment at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Khatun said, "I am thankful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for helping me come back to my country. She has given me a new lease of life. I will request her to name my child once he or she is born. The doctors at the hospital are treating me well."

In June this year, Khatun, who was pregnant at that time, was forcibly deported to Bangladesh on suspicion of being a resident of the neighbouring country. Following a Supreme Court order, she was returned to the country along with her eight-year-old son.

After returning to the country, Khatun was admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital for a medical check-up. On Saturday morning, she was discharged from the hospital and returned home.

However, later in the day, she was taken to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital for further medical check-up. According to hospital sources, Khatun has a low blood count.

Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal of Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital, Palash Das, said, "All necessary arrangements have been made for Khatun. Special attention is being paid to ensure that there is no inconvenience. We are monitoring her health round the clock."

Speaking to IANS, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam said, "This is a victory of the people. This is a victory of the effort put up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. We have always stood by the party and will continue to provide her family with all the assistance that will be required."

Although Khatun and her son returned home, four people are still stuck in Bangladesh. Among them are Khatun's husband and another person named Sweety Bibi's family. There has been no clear answer on when they will be repatriated.

However, the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court had clearly ordered that all those who were pushed back, including Khatun, should be repatriated. The family has demanded that they should also be repatriated quickly.

It is worth recalling that in June, the police arrested six people, including Khatun, from Delhi on suspicion of being Bangladeshi infiltrators. Although they all had the valid documents of citizenship of this country, all six were pushed back to Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, they were arrested by the police. Since then, they have been imprisoned in that country's jail. A case was filed in the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court to bring them back.

