Walong day commemoration: Battlefield trek honours 1962 heroes in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) As part of the 63rd Walong Day Commemoration, a Battlefield Trek was organised from Dichu–Karoti–Namti–Ashi Hill, paying heartfelt homage to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifices of Indian soldiers who fought during the Battle of Walong in 1962, officials said on Saturday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation by NCC cadets, accompanied by their instructors and local children, who retraced the historic battlegrounds where Indian troops displayed unmatched valour six decades ago.

The trek included a series of engaging activities such as ziplining, joyrides in All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), and a live demonstration of the Battle of Namti Plains presented by the Indian Army, bringing history vividly to life for participants.

The Ashi Hill and Namti Plains hold a special and emotional place in India’s military history. The Namti Plains, referred to as the “Tigers Mouth” by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), was the site of fierce resistance where Indian soldiers, though vastly outnumbered and poorly equipped, valiantly halted the enemy’s advance towards Walong.

Similarly, Ashi Hill stands as a silent sentinel, bearing witness to the grit, determination and patriotism of the Indian troops who fought against overwhelming odds in the high Himalayas.

The aim of the Battlefield Trek was not only to honour the memory of the fallen heroes but also to instil pride among the youth, acquainting them with the glorious deeds and sacrifices of India’s soldiers.

It also sought to strengthen the bond between the Armed Forces, the local communities, and the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, fostering a deeper sense of unity and national pride.

Reinforcing the Spirit of Walong, the event celebrated a legacy of courage, resilience, and unity, reminding all participants that the heroism displayed in 1962 continues to inspire generations of Indians to uphold the nation’s honour with unwavering dedication.

