Vyapam scam: CBI secures conviction of two impersonators, 7 yr RI sentence

Bhopal/Gwalior, Dec 5 (IANS) In a significant development in the long-running Vyapam investigation, the Special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) Court (Vyapam Cases), Gwalior, Thursday, convicted and sentenced two accused persons to seven years rigorous imprisonment in connection with the Police Constable Recruitment Examination, 2012.

The convicts, Ranveer and Harvendra Singh Chouhan alias Parvendra Kumar, were also fined Rs 11,000 each for their role in the impersonation racket that had marred the integrity of the recruitment process, a CBI statement said.

The case traces its origins to FIR No. 770/2012, registered on September 30, 2012, at Morena, following a complaint lodged by the Centre Superintendent.

The complaint alleged impersonation during the Police Constable Exam, sparking suspicions of organised malpractice, said the statement.

The State Police initially filed a chargesheet against Ranveer Singh while keeping further investigation open against Pravendra Kumar.

Subsequently, in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court of India, the matter was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which formally registered the case on August 8, 2015.

The charges included conspiracy, cheating, forgery under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, along with violations of the Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examination Act, 1937.

Following a meticulous probe, the CBI filed two supplementary chargesheets - on September 30, 2016, against Ranveer Singh, and on September 29, 2017, against Harvendra Singh Chouhan alias Pravendra Kumar.

The investigation revealed how the accused had conspired to subvert the recruitment examination by deploying impersonators, thereby undermining the fairness of the selection process for police constables.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence establishing the culpability of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court, after weighing the material on record and the arguments advanced, held both guilty and awarded them seven years’ rigorous imprisonment along with monetary penalties.

The conviction marks another milestone in the CBI’s sustained efforts to bring offenders in the Vyapam scam to justice.

The agency emphasised that examination-related malpractices not only erode public trust but also compromise the credibility of institutions tasked with selecting candidates for vital public services.

By securing this conviction, the CBI reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring accountability in cases that have shaken confidence in recruitment systems across Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

sktr/dan