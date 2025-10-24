Voting for J&K Rajya Sabha election ends peacefully, NC alliance has edge on all 4 seats

Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir ended peacefully on Friday as 86 MLAs cast their votes, while the detained Doda MLA Mehraj Malik voted through a postal ballot, and Peoples Conference (PC) MLA, Sajad Lone, abstained from the voting process.

The voting took place at the Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar.

In total 90-member strong J&K Assembly, two seats, Nagrota and Budgam, are going to bypolls on November 11 after these fell vacant.

The result for all four Rajya Sabha seats will be declared after 4 p.m.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Khurshid Ahmad has also announced support for the NC alliance.

With its 41 MLAs voting with the support of six Congress, five independents, one MLA of CPI(M), three of the PDP, and one of AIP, the NC candidates have an edge over their BJP rivals.

The BJP can win the 4th seat only if there is some cross-voting by those who otherwise announced support for the NC candidates.

The NC has nominated Muhammed Ramzan Chowdhary, Sajad Kichloo, Shami Oberoi and Imran Nabi Dar.

The BJP has nominated three candidates, including its J&K President Sat Sharma.

If the NC does not get beyond 28 votes for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat, then alone the BJP with 28 votes would stand a chance on the 4th Rajya Sabha.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, the NC had won 42, BJP 29, Congress 6, PDP 3, CPI(M) 1, PC 1, AIP 1, Aam Aadmi Party 1 and 6 Independents.

Five Independents later decided to join the NC, while the Congress supported the NC government from outside without joining it.

--IANS

sq/dpb