Voter Adhikar Yatra: Prashant Kishor attacks Tejashwi Yadav over Revanth Reddy's appearance

Patna, Aug 27 (IANS) The Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav faced sharp criticism after South Indian leaders MK Stalin and Revanth Reddy joined the campaign in Bihar.

The move has triggered resentment among sections of the public and given ammunition to opponents.

The BJP has branded the campaign as “Bihar Apmaan Yatra”, while Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor launched a blistering attack on Tejashwi Yadav, questioning his political judgment and credibility.

Speaking to the media persons in Buxar, Kishor said, “Tejashwi thinks the people of Bihar are fools. Revanth Reddy, who questioned the DNA of Bihar, is now sharing the stage here. MK Stalin, under whose watch Biharis were attacked in Tamil Nadu, has come to seek votes. This insult has been made possible by Tejashwi, who has slapped the people of Bihar by inviting them.”

Prashant Kishor alleged that by bringing such leaders, both Congress and Tejashwi had revealed their true character.

He accused them of betraying Bihari pride for political gains.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra led by LoP Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav reached Sitamarhi on Wednesday.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy joined the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Supaul, Madhubani and Darbhanga on Tuesday, and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and DMK leader Kanimojhi joined the Yatra in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday.

Attacking the state’s political legacy, Kishor said, “For 30 years, people of Bihar have been voting out of fear — first the fear of Lalu, then Nitish Kumar showed the fear of Lalu and looted Bihar. Now there is no need to be afraid. Jan Suraj is the real alternative.”

Kishor accused the Nitish-led government of using force against Bihar’s youth.

“When young people ask for jobs, Nitish Kumar’s police trample them with boots and lathis. This government has attacked every section of society,” he said.

Invoking Bihar’s revolutionary spirit, Kishor declared, “This is the land where Nitish Kumar was first pelted with stones. People will chase corrupt leaders out of the villages. The process has already begun.”

