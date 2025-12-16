'Vote theft very important issue for INDIA bloc': Priyanka Chaturvedi on J&K CM's remarks

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday asserted that the issue of alleged “vote theft” remains a key concern for her party within the INDIA bloc, responding to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s remark that the matter is essentially a Congress issue.

“Omar Abdullah leads his party and is expressing his party’s opinion,” Chaturvedi said. “As far as my party is concerned, in the context of the INDIA bloc, the issue of vote theft is very important for us.” She stressed that concerns raised by her party were based on detailed assessments rather than political rhetoric.

Referring to a recent press conference by Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, Chaturvedi said, “Aditya Thackeray himself, in his press conference, referred to his own conference and explained how voter additions took place. There were additions at the same addresses, with the same photographs, and thousands of such additions occurred.”

She added that the data was presented booth-wise, highlighting what she described as a serious lack of accountability. “So yes, voter additions and deletions are happening, and there is no accountability for it,” she said.

Her comments come amid a broader debate within the opposition alliance after Omar Abdullah said that the Congress’ campaign against 'vote chori' had nothing to do with the INDIA bloc. Abdullah had stated that every political party has the freedom to decide its own political agenda and emphasised that the alliance should not be automatically linked to the Congress’ stand on the issue.

Backing the Congress’ broader ideological position, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said the debate goes beyond electoral outcomes. “When Rahul Gandhi launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra, our Congress Party stood for the values of our freedom movement -- nation-building and even today, protecting institutions and uniting the country,” Bhagat said.

He added that while coalition partners may express differing views, Rahul Gandhi’s position reflects Congress’ core ideology. “This is not just about alleged vote theft; it is about upholding constitutional values and ensuring the proper functioning of our institutions,” Bhagat said.

Meanwhile, on J&K CM’s 'vote chori is Congress issue' remark, BJP MLA Ram Kadam says, "There is a political coalition, and in recent days we have seen that one leader speaks one thing and another leader says something else. There is no consistency, no unity of opinion. How will they run the country if they cannot even agree among themselves? That is why, for the third time, we came to power, and the people of the country elected our Prime Minister Modi."

The contrasting remarks underline differing emphases within the INDIA bloc on how the issue of electoral integrity should be framed publicly. While some allies view it as a party-specific campaign, others, including Shiv Sena(UBT) and the Congress, insist that concerns over voter additions, deletions, and institutional accountability warrant collective attention.

