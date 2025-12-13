Vote Chori protest: Shivakumar reaches Delhi, Siddaramaiah to visit tomorrow

Bengaluru, Dec 13 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, on Saturday, reached Delhi to take part in the ‘Vote Chori’ protest organised at Ramlila Maidan on December 14.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Sunday.

Speaking about the ‘Vote Chori’ issue, Shivakumar alleged that minority voters’ names were removed from electoral rolls across the country.

“Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has raised this issue. They have not answered our questions; instead, they are asking us to provide information. Information is not being given under the Right to Information Act (RTI). I have also sought the information, but it was not provided,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether he would seek an appointment with Sonia Gandhi after the protest, he said, “I have an issue. The Delhi Police have asked me to provide details regarding donations in the National Herald case. I have asked my advocate to meet me. I will seek legal advice and consult others before appearing before the Delhi Police. I will inform the media once I decide on this.”

He added that police officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had written 18 letters seeking data, but received no response.

“The report has now come out. This problem is not confined to Karnataka; it has occurred in Bihar, Maharashtra and other states as well,” Shivakumar alleged.

He also said that a special train from Bengaluru meant to bring party workers to Delhi was cancelled at the last minute.

Sources in the Congress party said the high command, concerned over recent developments in Karnataka, is likely to address the leadership tussle between the two leaders informally.

They said that following the defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, the high command does not want infighting to threaten the government.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to return to Karnataka on Sunday evening, Shivakumar will stay back and return to Bengaluru on Monday evening (December 15). Both leaders have maintained that they are meeting national leaders, though not specifically over the leadership issue.

