Visually-impaired students in Rajasthan to study computer science: Education Minister Dilawar

Jaipur, Sep 24 (IANS) Visually-impaired students in government schools in Rajasthan will now have the opportunity to study Computer Science.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar made this announcement on Wednesday during a felicitation ceremony at the Government Blind School, Anganwa, Jodhpur, which was organised by visually impaired teachers and students.

Welcoming the Minister at the school entrance, Principal Prakash Chandra Khinchi greeted him with a shawl. Minister Dilawar embraced the Principal and expressed his affection for the students.

The Minister then planted a Peepal tree as part of the program and interacted with students to understand their needs.

During the interaction, Vijay Bhanu, a Class 11 student, highlighted the challenges visually impaired students face in learning technology and the absence of Computer Science as a subject.

Responding immediately, Minister Dilawar announced that Computer Science will be introduced in all four government blind schools from the next academic session.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister Dilawar said, “Serving the visually impaired is like serving God. We must leave no stone unturned to help our visually impaired brothers and sisters. I have been working with the visually impaired since 1993 and will continue striving to maximise the benefits of government schemes for them. Efforts will also be made to address playground availability by consulting District Collectors.”

He added, “It’s always a pleasure to meet you all. Next time, I will sit with you and spend more time talking.”

The Minister also inaugurated a solar energy panel installed on the school hostel roof. On his way back, he joined visually impaired students playing carrom, sharing a light-hearted moment with them.

At the ceremony, Nazbal Hussain Pathan, Panchayat Primary Education Officer from Banswara, presented Minister Dilawar with a saffron scarf and a portrait of goddess Tripura Sundari, praising his dedication to the visually impaired.

Officials present included Joint Director of Education Om Singh Rajpurohit, Additional CEO of Zila Parishad Ganpat Suthar, BJP Jodhpur Rural District President Tribhuvan Singh Bhati, former Barmer District President Swaroop Singh Khara, and other representatives.

--IANS

arc/rad