Visiting UAE Commander briefed on 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Major General Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander, United Arab Emirates Land Forces, was on Monday given a detailed briefing on 'Operation Sindoor', an official said.

The visiting Commander was also briefed by DG Information System and the Army Design Bureau on India’s Defence capabilities and the Artificial Intelligence road map for the Indian Army.

The Commander of the UAE Land Forces is on a two-day official visit to India from October 27 to October 28. On arrival, Maj Gen Al Hallami was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

The briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' for the visiting Commander came close on the heels of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh describing it as an embodiment of India’s military prowess and national character.

During the Army Commanders’ Conference in Jaisalmer last week, the Defence Minister said the Operation was a demonstration by the soldiers that their strength lies not only in weapons but also in their ethical discipline and strategic clarity.

“Operation Sindoor will go down in history as not just a military operation, but also a symbol of the nation’s courage and restraint. The action taken by our forces against terrorists was in keeping with both policy precision and human dignity. The operation isn’t over. Our mission for peace will continue as long as even a single terrorist mindset remains alive,” he said.

The UAE Commander’s visit is set to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration, particularly in the areas of training and capability enhancement, said an official statement.

Maj Gen Al Hallami’s visit underscores the continued efforts of both nations to further strengthen and deepen their longstanding Defence partnership.

The visiting Commander will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on Tuesday. Later in the day, he will visit the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and receive a detailed briefing on various indigenous weapon and equipment platforms.

He will also interact with Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Chairman of DRDO.

The Commander will also interact with representatives of Indian Defence industries to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Maj Gen Al Hallami’s visit marks an important milestone in the Defence cooperation between UAE and India.

It will further solidify the already robust Defence ties, paving the way for a stronger, future-ready partnership in military engagement and regional security cooperation, said the statement.

