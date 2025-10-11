Visionary social reformer: PM Modi pays homage to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to Nanaji Deshmukh, renowned social activist and politician, on his birth anniversary. Describing him as a visionary social reformer, a nation builder, and a lifelong advocate of self-reliance and rural empowerment, PM Modi acknowledged his immense contributions to society.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared a tribute video with a heartfelt caption.

“Paying homage to the great Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary social reformer, nation builder, and lifelong advocate of self-reliance and rural empowerment. His life was an embodiment of dedication, discipline, and service to society,” he posted.

In the video, PM Modi highlights Deshmukh’s lifelong struggle and commitment to national service.

“Nanaji Deshmukh lived his entire life for the nation. Through the Deendayal Upadhyay Institute, he inspired many to live for and serve the country. He invited young couples to contribute, and hundreds came forward. He involved them in the development of villages,” PM Modi said.

Referring to his ideals and choices, the Prime Minister added:

“Following in the footsteps of JP Narayan, he declined any Cabinet position. He focussed on Chitrakoot and Gonda, dedicating three decades of his life to their development.”

In another post on X, PM Modi shared a press statement by 'Janata Party' in 1978 with a caption and said, “Nanaji Deshmukh was deeply inspired by Loknayak JP. His reverence for JP and his vision for youth development, service, and nation-building can be seen in the message he shared as the Mahamantri of the Janata Party.”

Born on October 11, 1916, in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, Nanaji Deshmukh was a prominent social reformer and politician who concentrated on education, healthcare, and rural self-reliance. He was inspired by the nationalist ideology of Lokmanya Tilak and by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founding head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

A stalwart in Indian social and political spheres, Deshmukh left an indelible mark on the nation’s development landscape. His life’s work was rooted in the principle of “Antyodaya”—uplifting the last person in society. He embodied this through his tireless commitment to “Gramodaya”—the holistic development of villages.

His principles, initiatives, and unwavering dedication continue to inspire generations to work toward a society where every individual can lead a dignified and fulfilling life.

Nanaji Deshmukh championed the empowerment of rural communities, recognising that real progress required integrated development—education, healthcare, economic growth, and sustainability. He believed self-reliance was key and envisioned villages as self-sustaining entities capable of overcoming poverty and underdevelopment.

--IANS