"Vision, not division...": Himachal CM Sukhu welcomes Centre's decision on caste census

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday expressed his appreciation towards the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision over the caste census and said that it was a long-pending demand of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sukhu said, "We thank the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision over the caste census. This was a long-pending demand raised by Rahul Gandhi, and it has now been accepted. The purpose of the caste census is not to divide society but to address the injustice faced by certain communities."

"This is not about creating division based on caste. This is a vision, a thought process. For communities who have been historically deprived, even 75 years after independence, this is about ensuring they get their rightful share in the nation's wealth and opportunities," Sukhu said.

Sukhu also made significant announcements regarding healthcare infrastructure and technological upgrades in the state's hospitals.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that although the Super Speciality Hospital building had been ready in Chamyana for several years, it was under his government that the facility was finally completed and made operational.

"For years, the Super Speciality Hospital in Chamyana remained non-functional. Our government took the initiative, completed it, and started operations," Sukhu said. He added that most of the funds had to be arranged through state resources.

"We don't always get funds from the Central Government for everything. So, we had to rely on our resources to complete the construction. We have recently approved an additional Rs 23 crore for its completion," he said.

Sukhu emphasised his commitment to bringing the latest in medical technology to the state.

"I have always advocated for the latest medical technologies. We are moving forward on that path. We will introduce high-end medical technology in this hospital and other hospitals across the state," he added.

The Chief Minister announced that robotic surgery would soon be introduced in Himachal Pradesh, marking an initiative that would make the state the first in the country to implement such a program.

"We will soon begin robotic surgery here and in Tanda Medical College. This will be the first of its kind in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

He also informed that a state-of-the-art 3 Tesla MRI machine has been approved not only for Tanda and Hamirpur but also for Ner Chowk Medical College.

"The Medical College in Ner Chowk was constructed, but it lacked an MRI facility till now. We have approved that too," Sukhu said.

He raised concerns about outdated equipment in the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and other hospitals in the state.

"The MRI machine at IGMC is 19 years old. Despite my raising the issue in the Assembly, no action was taken previously. But our government has allocated at least Rs 200 crore this year for upgrading medical technology," Sukhu said.

He assured that zonal and regional hospitals across the state would also be upgraded with modern medical facilities.

"Within the next year, we aim to provide high-end medical and healthcare facilities in all hospitals across Himachal Pradesh," he assured.

"The IPD has now started in this 317-bed hospital. It will take a little time for all departments, labs, and OTs to become fully operational, but they will be completed soon," the CM added.

Health Minister Dr (Colonel) Dhani Ram Shandil and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

According to Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at item 69 in the Union List of the Seventh Schedule.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while announcing the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs' decision, also highlighted concerns about the transparency and intent of some states' own caste censuses, claiming that some censuses were conducted "purely from a political angle."

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

