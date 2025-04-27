Vishwa Hindu Parishad organises protest rally in New Delhi against Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised the 'Aakrosh Yatra' across multiple locations in Delhi on Sunday to condemn the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The 'Aakrosh Yatra' began at 5 pm from the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash, followed by another march starting at 5:45 pm from Badarpur.

Speaking to ANI earlier in the day, VHP leader Vinod Bansal stated, "Today, an 'Aakrosh Yatra' will start from ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash at 5 pm, and another from Badarpur at 5:45 pm... Every citizen of India now has to forget everything and unite to eradicate anti-India elements," Bansal said.

Bansal also stated that the VHP has started a 'yagya' at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Sant Nagar for the family members of the victims to gain strength. He added that it will only come to an end when those terrorists are wiped out and "Jihadi terrorism is obliterated."

"We started a 'yagya' in Arya Samaj Mandir at Sant Nagar, East of Kailash on Ekadashi so those terrorists get the harshest punishment, the family members of the victims get strength, those pious souls who have left this earth get a place at the God's feet, and those who are injured heal faster. We will end this 'yagya' when those terrorists are wiped out and Jihadi terrorism is obliterated," he added.

In addition to the New Delhi demonstration, traders, students, and NGOs held protests at Ghanta Ghar and Lal Chowk in Srinagar to condemn the attack. The terrorist attack, which took place on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen.

Protester Imran Khan expressed confidence that the victims of the attack would receive justice. "We condemn the incident that took place in Pahalgam. We are confident that the victims will get justice. PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' said that the victims will get compensation and revenge will be taken soon. This is our Kashmir and tourism will be boosted here again," he told ANI.

Another protester highlighted the message of unity, stating, "We want to send a strong message that the Kashmir valley is against terrorism, and will always remain against terrorism. We want to welcome the tourists."

Meanwhile, five days after the shocking terrorist attack in the peaceful Jammu and Kashmir's tourist attraction of Pahalgam, a wave of resilience and optimism is sweeping through the valley. What was once a bustling hub with 5,000 to 7,000 tourists daily saw a dramatic dip to just 50-100 visitors in the days following the tragedy.

However, on Sunday, Croatian and Serbian tourists were seen exploring the streets of Pahalgam, entirely at ease. Holding nothing back, they expressed their admiration for Kashmir's unmatched beauty and its warm people. (ANI)

