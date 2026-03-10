‘Visa Fraud Se Bache’ campaign warns students against illegal routes to study in Britain

Chandigarh, March 10 (IANS) The British Deputy High Commission of Chandigarh, in association with Dev Samaj College of Education and Yuvsatta, organised an awareness session on Chevening Scholarships and Fellowships on Tuesday. ​

The session aimed to inform students and young professionals about higher education opportunities in the United Kingdom and raise awareness about the growing issue of visa and immigration fraud in the region. ​

The session was addressed by British Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio, Officiating Principal of Dev Samaj College of Education Dr Richa Sharma, Senior Adviser (Political, Media and Migration) with the British High Commission, Rajinder S Nagarkoti, senior advocate Sukant Gupta, and a Chevening alumnus. ​

Students and faculty members from the college attended the programme and actively interacted with speakers. ​

Speaking at the event, Deputy High Commissioner Smeriglio highlighted the importance of the Chevening Scholarships programme, the UK government’s flagship global scholarship initiative that offers fully funded opportunities for outstanding students and professionals to pursue one-year master’s degrees at leading universities in the United Kingdom.

She said Chevening seeks individuals with leadership potential who are committed to bringing positive change to their communities and countries. ​

The Deputy High Commissioner encouraged students to explore the diverse academic and research opportunities available in the UK and emphasised that the Chevening programme has created a strong global network of leaders and professionals. ​

She also noted that India has a vibrant community of Chevening alumni who are contributing significantly across fields such as public policy, law, media, business, academia, and civil society. ​

During the session, Nagarkoti spoke about the ‘Visa Fraud Se Bache’ awareness campaign being run by the British High Commission in India, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, to help students and families avoid falling victim to immigration and visa fraud. ​

He explained that the campaign focuses on educating people about safe and legal routes to travel, study, or work in the UK and encourages them to rely only on verified information and authorised processes. ​

Nagarkoti highlighted that many individuals are misled by fraudulent agents who promise guaranteed visas or illegal migration routes. ​

He urged students to verify all information through official sources, avoid sharing sensitive documents with unauthorised agents, and use only legitimate channels when applying for visas. ​

He also emphasised that awareness and informed decision-making are key to preventing such fraud. The session concluded with an interactive discussion where students asked questions about the Chevening application process, studying in the UK, and ways to identify and avoid visa fraud. ​

