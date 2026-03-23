VIP culture disrupts lives, affects dignity of citizens and MPs: Jaya Bachchan

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP, Jaya Bachchan, on Monday raised strong objections to the growing VIP culture in the national Capital, saying it disrupts the lives of common citizens and also affects the dignity of elected representatives.

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Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan described the issue as a serious concern and said the frequent movement of VIPs in Delhi often leads to road blockades, traffic diversions and long delays for the public.

She said that whenever a VIP — whether a politician, senior official or other dignitary — is on the move, roads are stopped for other commuters, forcing people to wait for extended periods before they can continue their journey.

Sharing a recent personal experience, the Samajwadi Party MP said the main gate of Parliament was closed due to VIP movement when she was leaving the premises, forcing her and other MPs to wait.

Calling it the most humiliating experience of her 22-year parliamentary career, Bachchan said such treatment was unacceptable even for elected representatives, adding that MPs posed no threat to any VIP.

She further said that several localities in Delhi where senior political leaders reside often witness road closures due to security arrangements, making it difficult even for MPs to reach Parliament on time.

According to her, MPs are sometimes forced to wait for up to half an hour because of VIP movement and must plan their travel schedules carefully to ensure timely arrival in the House.

Citing another instance, Bachchan said she was stuck in traffic for nearly an hour while trying to attend a farewell function hosted by Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan for retiring members of the House, again due to VIP movement.

She noted that such situations also lead to growing frustration among the public and warned that the impact of VIP culture extends beyond inconvenience.

Expressing concern, the MP said emergency services such as ambulances are also affected when traffic is halted for VIP movement, which could prove dangerous for patients in critical condition.

Drawing comparisons with other countries she has visited, Bachchan said that while VIP movement exists elsewhere, ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced in the same way.

She urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman, who also serves as the Vice President of India, to take up the matter with the government and initiate steps to address the issue.

Ending VIP culture is essential to ensure respect for taxpayers and uphold the spirit of democracy, she said, warning that continued public inconvenience could eventually lead to situations such as road rage.

--IANS

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