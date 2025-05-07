VIP Chief Sahani backs Operation Sindoor, calls it befitting reply to terrorism

Patna, May 7 (IANS) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder and former Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani on Wednesday voiced strong support for the Indian Army’s retaliatory airstrike under ‘Operation Sindoor’, describing it as a decisive action against the roots of terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking after the successful operation, Sahani said, “India has always given the message of peace to the world, but we have never tolerated terrorism. Whoever has challenged our sovereignty has received a befitting reply.”

Sahani extended his party's full support to the Central government’s military response following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

“Our party stands firmly with the Central government in taking any military action. The attack on terrorist bases in Pakistan is not an act of aggression, but a step toward dismantling the foundation of terrorism,” he added.

He hailed the operation as “historic and bold”, carried out jointly by India’s Army, Air Force, and Navy, saying: “Our brave soldiers have eliminated nine terrorist bases that were the womb of terrorism. We salute our forces and are proud of their courage and valour.”

In Bihar, celebrations erupted in several districts following the operation.

Local people in Motihari, Jamui, Begusarai, Saran, Vaishali and Siwan took to the streets, bursting firecrackers, smearing gulal, and chanting slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” in a display of patriotic fervour.

Residents echoed a common sentiment: “Whenever Pakistan provokes India, it will be answered with strength and resolve. India will not spare those who threaten its sovereignty.”

The Indian Air Force conducted air raids on the nine locations belonging to terror groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir between 1.05 a.m. to 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Indian Army's spokesperson emphasised the precise nature of the strikes, stating, "Our actions have been focused and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India have been planned and executed."

The Army further said that the operation was non-escalatory in intent and execution, aiming strictly at dismantling terror infrastructure while sparing civilian, military, and economic structures in Pakistan.

--IANS

ajk/dpb