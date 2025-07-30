Villages in Haryana centre of climate strategy, says official

Chandigarh, July 30 (IANS) Haryana is redefining its response to climate change with a revamped State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) that places villages at the centre of its strategy, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Forests, and Wildlife) Anand Mohan Sharan said on Wednesday.

The plan aims to empower rural communities, strengthen grassroots resilience and align climate goals with the state's broader development agenda.

While delivering the keynote address at the 'Agri-Jal Samvad: Enabling Ground-Level Climate Action-State Level Consultation' event on the downscaling of the revised state plan on climate change, Sharan unveiled a transformative vision to make every village a frontline hub of climate action.

"Climate change is not just a global challenge, it's a local reality impacting our farmers, families, and fields," he said.

With erratic rainfall, intensifying heatwaves, and depleting groundwater threatening Haryana’s agriculture-driven economy, the urgency is clear.

Over half of the state's population relies on farming, and increasing water scarcity is pushing rural communities to the brink.

"Resilience is not a choice; it's a necessity," the Additional Chief Secretary added.

The revised SAPCC serves as the state's comprehensive blueprint for climate action. It focuses on critical sectors -- agriculture, water, biodiversity, forests, and health -- with clear, measurable targets.

From encouraging crop diversification and promoting natural farming to launching community-led water budgeting initiatives, the plan blends ambition with practicality. It also integrates climate priorities into existing schemes like MGNREGA and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, ensuring coherence between policy and funding. A defining feature of this plan is its emphasis on localisation.

"Climate impacts are felt first in villages, so solutions must begin there," Sharan emphasised.

The strategy empowers Gram Panchayats to incorporate climate action into their development plans, access dedicated funding, and build local capacity for sustainable transformation.

District and block-level officials will receive training to apply a "climate lens" to their operations, ensuring that every decision -- from irrigation management to livelihood support -- considers climate resilience.

Collaboration remains central to Haryana’s approach. The state is working closely with organisations such as GIZ and NABARD to bring technical expertise, innovation, and financial support to the grassroots.

The state is also exploring global climate funds and leveraging CSR partnerships to advance its climate mission.

True resilience begins with empowered communities. By equipping local leaders, aligning policies, and fostering strategic partnerships, Haryana is charting a path where its villages don't just endure climate change, they flourish despite it, he added.

