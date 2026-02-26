Villagers clash with police during illegal liquor party in Bihar’s Kaimur; one hurt in firing

Patna, Feb 26 (IANS) Tension prevailed in the Kudra Police Station area of Kaimur district after people allegedly attacked police personnel who had reached a village to act on information about an illegal liquor party that was in violation of Bihar’s prohibition law.

Several police personnel were injured, and police resorted to firing in what they termed as self-defence.

According to police officials, a liquor party was organized late on Wednesday night in Kajhar Ghat village to celebrate the release of a man who had recently come out on bail.

The celebration allegedly involved loud DJ music, female dancers, and celebratory firing, despite Bihar’s prohibition law.

After receiving information, the incharge of the Kudra Police Station reached the village along with other personnel.

Police said that as soon as the team arrived, the crowd turned aggressive and began pelting stones.

During the chaos, police personnel were also allegedly fired upon.

A senior police officer said that five policemen, including the station incharge, were injured in the stone pelting.

He added that police opened fire only after being fired upon, in an attempt to protect themselves.

One villager was reportedly injured during the firing.

Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Kudra police station, naming 28 individuals and 50 unidentified people as accused.

So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The statement of the injured villager has been recorded.

Police said preliminary information suggests that he was shot from behind, and he is being questioned as part of the investigation.

Officials stated that the exact circumstances and direction of the firing will be determined only after the medical and forensic examination reports come in.

Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the road and accused the police of assault, claiming that the cops fired first without provocation.

Police, however, have maintained that the firing was purely retaliatory and carried out in self-defence.

Heavy police deployment continues in the area to prevent any further escalation, and the situation is being closely monitored.

