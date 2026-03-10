Village and Ward Master Plans to be prepared with public suggestions: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that in line with the vision of a Developed Rajasthan by 2047, master plans will be prepared for every village and ward across the state.

These plans will incorporate future requirements and suggestions from all sections of society, including women, youth, farmers, and economically weaker groups, so that they reflect the aspirations of the people.

Chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday regarding the proposed campaign linked to the budget announcement to prepare master plans for gram panchayats and urban wards, the Chief Minister said that these plans should be designed in short-term, medium-term, and long-term phases to systematically address the needs of the growing population.

He said the main objective of the master plans is to ensure planned development in rural areas, thereby helping reduce migration from villages and easing pressure on cities.

The Chief Minister also issued guidelines for including basic facilities such as education, healthcare, electricity, water supply, roads, and sanitation in the master plans through an evidence-based approach.

Sharma said the master plans should also be prepared with an eye to the traditions, crafts, and the religious and historical importance of rural areas.

While focusing on the core principles of development, the plans should also aim to preserve heritage and strengthen villages' social and cultural environments.

He added that the plans should emphasise creating employment opportunities in rural areas, enabling villagers to access better livelihood options locally.

Officials informed the Chief Minister during the meeting that the master plans will be approved through Gram Sabhas as part of the proposed campaign.

After approval, the concerned departments will be able to frame effective policies, programs, and development strategies.

The plans will also focus on major sources of employment, measures to enhance agricultural productivity, and promotion of self-employment opportunities.

Eligible beneficiaries will be identified to ensure their inclusion in various government welfare schemes.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and other senior officials attended the meeting.

--IANS

arc/dan