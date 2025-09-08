Viksit Maharashtra: Govt resolves to achieve $1 trillion economy by 2030, $5 trn by 2047

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) The Maharashtra government in the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 document proposes to achieve a trillion dollar economy by 2030 and $5 trillion economy by 2047 from the present level of $550 billion by further promoting manufacturing sector.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reviewed the present status of the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 document which focuses on industries, water resources, energy, higher and technical education, school education, skill development, social justice, industry, services, information technology, finance, health, tourism among others to achieve its mission.

A senior government officer, who was present at the meeting, said: "The government will further promote the manufacturing sector as currently its contribution to the gross state domestic product is less when compared with other states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The industrial GDP which is currently $122 billion is expected to rise to $275 billion in 2029, $550 billion in 2035 and $1,500 billion in 2047. Further, the industrial exports during the same period will increase from the present level of $66 billion to $150 billion to $350 billion and ultimately to $950 billion.”

Further, the government proposes to generate 52 per cent of the state's energy from green sources by 2030 and also low electricity tariffs for industrial consumers. According to the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 document, all townships will be certified with net zero energy, water and waste.

The government plans to put in place fully self sustainable MSME ecosystem with cluster based financing cells, local IP communication and dispute resolution bodies.

The government proposes to launch deregulation commission, land use policy and set up statewide Land Restoration plans for industrial use. Every establishment will have a dynamic QR coded business passport ledger reflecting filings, fees and inspection history with automated operational compliance.

The government proposes to ensure time bound service guarantee including 7 days for land mutation, 30 days for building plan and one day for electricity connection.

In order to promote skill development, the government plans to set up scale clusters in each district to attract upstream and downstream industries and close the per capita income gap with state average.

Further, the government proposes to identify priority regions and sectors for building subsidised, open access research laboratories, establish single window portal for IP, redhead transfer and regulatory clearances.

It will also fasten technology commercialisation through a global platform of investors and customers. These steps are proposed to make Maharashtra research and development capital of India.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis on Monday said that the Maharashtra Vision Document 2047, like the Gita, the Bible, the Quran and the Constitution of Development, are guiding principles for the future, adding that the future policies of the state should be formulated according to this vision.

“Vision is the direction; therefore, our goals and their direction must be definite. We should put all our efforts to ensure that it is not just a paper presentation but is actually achieved. Our policies should be designed according to this vision. If we work continuously on this vision for the next five years, we will definitely fulfill the dream of a Viksit Maharashtra in 2047. We are on the right track,” he expressed.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that this vision provides a clear picture of how Maharashtra should be after twenty-two years.

“This is a blueprint that gives direction to the state, keeping in mind the future needs. One can move forward only if one has big dreams. Along with the government, the responsibility of administration is also important. This vision has the power to fulfill the expectations of the people. The main objective is to reach the last segment of the society,” he remarked.

