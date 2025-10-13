Viksit Bharat Buildathon: Students showcase innovation, present themes on ‘prosperous India’

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) As part of the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 – India’s largest school innovation movement, an event at the Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 in Delhi Cantt saw students and teachers engaging in conversation with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The students shared their innovative ideas and innovations while the Minister lauded their outstanding contribution and efforts towards achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Education and the Atal Innovation Mission (NITI Aayog), students from across the country showcased their innovative projects based on the themes of "Vocal for Local", "Swadeshi", and "Prosperous India".

Scores of students also presented several technological initiatives and prototypes that could help solve societal problems.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking to the press said: "The country's largest Buildathon 2025 has been organised. So far, nearly 2.3 million students have participated, and 1 million teachers have joined as mentors. Our goal is to make India a developed nation by 2040."

“The country will progress only through children's innovation. The desire to become job creators is rapidly growing among the new generation, which will strengthen India's economy,” he added.

Later, a student from the Ambu Seva team speaking to IANS, said: "Our 'Ambu Seva' initiative is dedicated to building a self-reliant India. Ambulances often get stuck in traffic, causing delays and sometimes resulting in patient deaths. We have developed a solution that alerts people within a one-kilometer radius that an ambulance is approaching. This allows the lane to be cleared in time."

Another student Sneha said that her group has developed an environmentally friendly project under the "Vocal for Local" campaign.

"We have replaced plastic pots in the nursery with biodegradable pots made from coconut shells. This will reduce plastic use and benefit the environment. We are also creating a website to raise awareness," she said.

--IANS

mr/pgh