Vijay's TVK public meeting in TN's Salem on Feb 13 gets police approval

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) The Salem City Police, on Sunday, granted conditional permission for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor-turned-politician Vijay to hold a public campaign meeting in the district on February 13, allowing the rally to proceed at the Thalamuthu Natarajan Stadium near Sheelanayakkanpatti Highway under strict safety and crowd-control regulations.

The approval comes after multiple rounds of petitions and consultations between TVK organisers and the police department over the choice of venue and adherence to official procedures.

Earlier last week, TVK executives led by central district secretary Tamilan A. Parthiban had approached Salem City Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri seeking permission to conduct the meeting at the stadium.

However, the initial request was rejected as officials noted that certain procedural details required under government guidelines were not clearly specified.

In the meantime, another application was submitted by union secretary Karthi at the Magudanchavadi police station, requesting approval to hold Vijay's gathering at Kalikaavundampalayam.

That proposal remained under review while TVK leaders worked to secure clearance for their preferred venue.

Subsequently, the party submitted a revised petition to the Commissioner's office, providing additional assurances regarding compliance with regulations.

Most notably, the organisers undertook to limit participation to 5,000 attendees, promising strict crowd management to prevent congestion and maintain law and order.

Following these assurances, the police granted permission subject to several conditions.

Entry to the venue must be regulated through a token system to ensure the crowd does not exceed the sanctioned number.

Organisers have been directed to make adequate arrangements for security, emergency response, and traffic control around the stadium.

Authorities have also advised that children and pregnant women avoid attending the gathering due to possible risks associated with large crowds.

Officials stressed that responsibility for maintaining discipline and safety would rest primarily with the organisers.

The rally has been permitted only within a fixed time frame, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on February 13.

The event is expected to be a key political mobilisation for Vijay and the TVK as the party intensifies its outreach efforts across Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming electoral season.

--IANs

aal/khz