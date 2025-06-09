Vijay's TVK gets boost as former bureaucrats, legislators join ranks ahead of 2026 polls

Chennai, June 9 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, witnessed a significant boost on Monday with the induction of several prominent personalities, including retired bureaucrats and former legislators, into its fold.

The move comes as TVK intensifies preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Among the notable entrants was K.G. Arunraj, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, who has been appointed as the party’s General Secretary for Propaganda and Policy.

In a statement, TVK President Vijay said Arunraj would play a critical role in crafting the party’s ideological framework and steering its policy initiatives.

"Arunraj will be entrusted with policy formulation and programme execution under my leadership and that of our General Secretary N. Anand," he said.

"I request all party cadres and office-bearers to extend full cooperation to him, especially as we work toward the upcoming Assembly elections."

The party’s growing appeal among administrators and politicians was evident with the inclusion of several other high-profile figures. These included former AIADMK MLA R. Rajalakshmi, former DMK MLA S. David Selvan, Dravida Murtpokku Makkal Katchi founder and former AIADMK MLA A. Sridharan, Jeppiar Remibai Educational Trust Executive Trustee and Jeppiar Institute of Technology Chairman N. Maria Wilson, and former judge C. Subhash.

Vijay welcomed the new members into TVK’s ranks and expressed confidence that their expertise and grassroots experience would bolster the party’s presence across Tamil Nadu.

"The diverse backgrounds and public service experience of these leaders will strengthen our commitment to people-centric governance," Vijay noted.

"As our party continues to evolve, I urge all cadres and functionaries to work in harmony with the new inductees to consolidate our grassroots structure."

The strategic onboarding of former lawmakers and bureaucrats signals TVK’s intention to emerge as a formidable player in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. Since its formal announcement as a political party, the TVK has focused on expanding its organisational base while drawing professionals, youth, and civil society members into its fold. With Assembly elections less than a year away, the party’s latest move is expected to boost its credibility and electoral readiness as it seeks to position itself as an alternative to the state’s traditional Dravidian political outfits.

--IANS

aal/vd