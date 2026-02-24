Vijayendra slams K'taka govt, accuses CM, Dy CM of fighting for power & ignoring youth issues

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Tuesday, accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of playing with the lives of youth and ignoring their struggles.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Vijayendra, while referring to the large protest by BJP and student groups in Dharwad demanding filling of vacant government posts, said the youth have been protesting and shedding tears for the past two-and-a-half years but the state government has failed to respond.

"Youth have been protesting and fighting for their rights, but the state government has not taken their concerns seriously. Even during the Belagavi Assembly session, when student unions held protests, they were subjected to cane charge. Despite this, the state government did not wake up. The Karnataka High Court had to intervene to fix a meeting with the Chief Minister," he said.

He alleged that both CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar are busy fighting for power instead of addressing youth issues.

"One is trying to retain the Chief Minister's chair, while the other is trying to capture it. They have no time to listen to the problems of youth," the State BJP President said.

Vijayendra said that representatives of student unions had met him and told him that about 2.85 lakh government posts remain vacant.

"The Congress government has failed to even begin the recruitment process for these posts," he alleged.

He also alleged that the Congress-led Karnataka government has failed to fill even a single vacant post and is using reservation-related legal issues as an excuse to delay recruitment.

"The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Ministers are delivering speeches across the state, but they have failed to provide justice to youth. The government has shown no will to fill vacant posts and build the future of young people," he said.

Vijayendra added that student unions have held protests in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, and Dharwad, and are continuing their agitation.

"There is no development, and the state government is struggling even to pay salaries to government employees. By failing to fill vacant posts, the state government is doing injustice to youth," he said.

He questioned the state government's delay in job recruitments despite being in power for nearly three years in the state.

"The Chief Minister says job recruitment will begin. But they did not act for three years, will they act now? How long will you test the patience of youth? Can't you see their tears?" he asked.

Vijayendra demanded that the recruitment process for vacant posts be started immediately and called for reforms in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

"Youth are crossing the age limit for government jobs. The state government must understand their emotions and act responsibly instead of delaying further," he said.

Vijayendra added that the state government must clearly define its priorities and address growing law and order concerns in the state.

He condemned the murder of a Class 10 student in Shivamogga and said the BJP strongly condemns the incident.

He also referred to recent incidents of violence in Mangaluru, Yellapur, and Shivamogga, and asked whether the Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara is effectively maintaining law and order in the state.

--IANS

mka/khz