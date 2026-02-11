Vijayan govt rolls out women's safety pension in poll-bound Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (IANS) With Assembly elections round the corner, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government has rolled out what is being seen as a significant welfare intervention - one that could double as a political booster in the months ahead.

Read More

Taking to his social media page, Vijayan said the State on Wednesday launched the 'Women's Safety Pension Scheme', transferring Rs 1,000 each to 10,18,042 beneficiaries within two hours of its state-level inauguration at noon.

"The speed of disbursal was highlighted by the government as evidence of administrative preparedness and commitment. The scheme provides a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to economically disadvantaged women and trans women aged between 35 and 60 who are not covered under any other social welfare pension schemes," said Vijayan.

Officials describe it as a targeted measure aimed at addressing financial vulnerability among sections often left out of existing welfare nets.

Vijayan has framed the initiative as part of a broader vision of building a "women-centric New Kerala".

Stressing that economic dependence frequently forces women into silence, the government said the pension is intended to reinforce dignity and reduce financial vulnerability.

"This State stands with you," has been the underlying message accompanying the roll out.

The move builds on earlier initiatives such as gender budgeting, the expansion of Kudumbashree, the creation of women-friendly public spaces, equal pay measures, and 50 percent reservation in local governance.

The government has also pointed to flagship programmes like the LIFE Mission and expanded healthcare and education infrastructure as markers of its welfare-driven governance model.

Politically, the timing is significant.

With lakhs of direct beneficiaries and their families touched by the scheme, the LDF is banking on welfare consolidation to reinforce its social coalition.

In a tightly contested electoral landscape, such targeted financial support could help the ruling front strengthen its narrative that promises are not rhetorical but deliverable.

As campaign season gathers momentum, the Women's Safety Pension Scheme is poised to become both a social intervention and a key talking point for the LDF with the Assembly polls to be held in April/May.

--IANS

sg/svn