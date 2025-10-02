Vijayadashami being celebrated with great enthusiasm at Jammu’s Parade Ground

Jammu, Oct 2 (IANS) The festival of Vijayadashami is being celebrated on Thursday with great enthusiasm in Jammu, particularly at the historic Parade Ground, where the main event will take place later.

Preparations are in their final stages, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a thorough security search operation to ensure the safety of attendees. Security arrangements have been significantly tightened.

In the evening, effigies of Ravan will be set ablaze, followed by a grand procession, drawing crowds from across the region.

Speaking to IANS, artisans involved in the celebration shared that the tradition of Dussehra celebrations at the Parade Ground has been continuing for centuries. For the past 40 years, their families have been contributing to the event by creating effigies and participating in the festivities. They highlighted that Vijayadashami in Jammu symbolises communal harmony, as Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs come together to celebrate.

"Some political elements try to disrupt this harmony," said one artisan, "but messages like 'I love Muhammad' and 'I love Mahakal' represent our unity. We appeal to everyone to uphold mutual brotherhood and peace."

Another artisan added: "We have been making effigies for places like Leh and Srinagar. Preparations begin a month in advance. However, due to the current situation, celebrations in Leh have been cancelled. But here at the Parade Ground, a large effigy of Ravan has been installed and is ready for the ceremony."

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, marks the culmination of the Navratri and Durga Puja festivals. It commemorates Lord Ram’s victory over the demon king Ravan and Goddess Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. The day also signifies new beginnings, renewal, and the destruction of negative qualities such as ego, arrogance, and injustice.

Spiritually, Dussehra reinforces the belief that righteousness and truth ultimately prevail over evil, regardless of how powerful the forces of darkness may seem. As the effigies burn and the celebrations unfold, the message remains clear: good always triumphs over evil.

--IANS

jk/vd