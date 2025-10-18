Vijay urges TVK leaders to not celebrate Diwali in memory of TN stampede victims

Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Saturday, appealed to its cadres and supporters not to celebrate Diwali this year, in memory of those who lost their lives in the tragic Karur stampede last month.

In a post on the social media platform X, TVK said, "Due to the unfortunate incident in Karur that took away many of our own, our party President Vijay has requested that no one from the TVK celebrate Diwali this year. Let's honour their memory and stand together in silence and respect."

The message reflected the sombre mood within the TVK organisation, which continues to mourn the loss of its supporters.

Diwali, also known as the 'Festival of Lights', is celebrated on October 20 this year.

The decision comes as the wounds from the Karur tragedy remain fresh, with families still grappling with the aftermath of the devastating incident that occurred during a rally addressed by Vijay.

The stampede, which took place at the venue of the TVK's major public meeting in Karur, claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 others injured.

Most of the victims had gathered to have a glimpse of Vijay, who is the superstar of Tamil Nadu.

Eyewitnesses recounted chaotic scenes as people rushed toward the stage, triggering a deadly crush.

In the wake of the incident, petitions were filed in the Madras High Court and later escalated to the Supreme Court, demanding an impartial probe into the tragedy.

The Supreme Court, after hearing the matter, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case under the supervision of a three-member committee led by former Supreme court judge Ajay Rastogi citing the seriousness of the lapses in crowd management and the need for a transparent inquiry.

The CBI has since begun its investigation, collecting CCTV footage, examining local police and revenue officials, and recording statements from eyewitnesses and organisers.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured.

Vijay announced a financial compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the families of the deceased and an amount of Rs 2 lakh to those injured.

By calling on its party members to observe a quiet Diwali, the TVK has sought to express collective grief and solidarity, transforming what is usually a festival of lights into a moment of reflection and remembrance.

--IANS

aal/khz