Vijay to hold key executive meeting in Thanjavur, signals organisational push

Chennai, March 2 (IANS) Marking a strategic shift in his political approach after the Karur episode, TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief Vijay is set to hold a key executive meeting at Chengipatti in Thanjavur district on March 4.

The district-level gathering is part of his broader plan to strengthen the party’s organisational machinery ahead of the Assembly elections. The party had formally submitted a request letter to the police seeking permission to conduct the meeting, and authorities have granted approval for the executive session.

Unlike earlier large-scale public rallies, Vijay has now opted for structured executive meetings, inviting around 5,000 party functionaries from each district for focussed interaction and internal coordination.

The Thanjavur meeting follows a similar executive session held on February 23 at Pallikonda in Vellore district.

Addressing party office-bearers there, Vijay underlined his intention to directly engage with grassroots leaders and cadres.

“It is my wish to come and meet you in person,” Vijay said. “At a time when we are raising questions as an Opposition party, you know what kind of conspiracies are being hatched against us. Once we form the government, I will personally visit every village and meet you — my own people,” he declared, drawing applause from those present.

He also took aim at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over a recent political remark suggesting that the election was not just about Tamil Nadu but also about Delhi.

Questioning the comment, Vijay asked, “Are you contesting in Delhi? Then why speak about it? The people of Tamil Nadu know very well how to handle any election.”

With the Thanjavur executive meet, Vijay appears intent on consolidating cadre strength, boosting morale at the district level, and building a disciplined campaign structure.

The district-wise executive outreach signals TVK’s effort to transition from mass mobilisation to deeper organisational consolidation as it prepares for the electoral battle ahead.

