Vijay to felicitate Class 10 and 12 toppers on May 30

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) Tamillaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to felicitate the top-performing Class 10 and 12 students of Tamil Nadu at an award ceremony scheduled for May 30.

The event will take place at a hotel in Mahabalipuram and is being organised by TVK. This marks the third consecutive year of Vijay personally honouring meritorious students in the state.

In June 2024, more than 3,500 attendees, including 750 award-winning students and their parents, participated in the second edition of the award ceremony.

Each student was felicitated with a shawl, a certificate, and a cash incentive of Rs 5,000.

In a statement, Vijay extended his warm congratulations to the students who secured top ranks in the recently announced Class 12 board results.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate the brothers and sisters who have secured the top ranks in the Class XII board exams. Remember, public examinations are not the sole determinants of one's future. Never lose heart - channel your efforts anew, set higher goals, and strive for continued success," he said.

Encouraging students as they step into the next phase of life, he added, "I wish you many achievements and excellence in your chosen paths. See you soon. Success is certain."

TVK sources confirmed that Vijay will once again personally meet the top three rank holders from Class XII and others, continuing his tradition of direct engagement with students and their families.

Over the last two years, such events have drawn significant public attention, strengthening Vijay’s image as a people-oriented leader committed to youth welfare and education.

Interestingly, this year's felicitation ceremony is being viewed as more than a student-focused initiative.

TVK sources suggest that the event may serve as the unofficial launchpad for Vijay's full-scale political campaign ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

"The event will be significant not just for students but also as a clear signal of Vijay's political direction," a TVK leader said, indicating that the actor's political journey is gradually moving from symbolic gestures to structured mobilisation.

