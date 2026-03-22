Vijay to announce TVK candidates for Puducherry polls today

Puducherry, March 22 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to officially announce the list of candidates for the Puducherry Assembly elections on Sunday, marking a crucial step in TVK's expansion into the union territory’s political arena.

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With polling scheduled for April 9 across all 30 constituencies, election activity in Puducherry has intensified, mirroring the high-voltage political atmosphere seen in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Major parties have already begun groundwork at the constituency level, while smaller and emerging players are attempting to consolidate their presence ahead of the crucial contest.

In a significant move, TVK has decided to contest all 30 seats in Puducherry, signalling its intent to establish itself as a serious political force beyond Tamil Nadu. The party will field candidates under its ‘Whistle’ symbol, which has been projected as a symbol of change and youth-driven politics.

According to party sources, the candidate selection process was finalised on March 16 after multiple rounds of consultations and internal assessments.

The party leadership is understood to have prioritised candidates with strong local connect, a clean public image, and the ability to mobilise grassroots support effectively.

Vijay’s announcement is expected to draw widespread attention, not only among party cadres but also across the political spectrum, as observers look for clues about TVK’s strategy, social coalition, and electoral messaging in Puducherry.

Sources indicate that the candidate list will feature a mix of youth leaders, professionals, and experienced grassroots workers, reflecting the party’s attempt to position itself as a fresh alternative to traditional Dravidian and national parties operating in the region.

With March 23 being the final date for filing nominations, the candidates are expected to submit their papers immediately after the announcement.

This leaves limited time for last-minute adjustments, making the announcement a critical trigger for the next phase of campaign mobilisation.

The entry of TVK into the Puducherry electoral fray is likely to add a new dimension to the contest, potentially reshaping local political equations and voter dynamics ahead of polling day.

--IANS

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