Vijay to address TVK supporters in Puducherry today amid police restrictions

Chennai, Dec 9 (IANS) A public rally organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is scheduled for Tuesday at the Uppalam Helipad Ground in Puducherry, with party leader Vijay set to address supporters amid strict police-imposed regulations and elaborate security arrangements.

The rally is part of Vijay’s district-wise campaign across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Following the Karur incident last month, the actor-turned-politician addressed a public meeting at a private college in Kancheepuram. Soon after, the party formally announced his participation in the Puducherry rally, which generated considerable excitement among TVK volunteers and supporters.

Police permission has been granted for the event to be held between 10 a.m. and noon on Tuesday at the Uppalam Helipad Ground. However, attendance has been restricted to a maximum of 5,000 people, and entry will be allowed only through QR code-enabled passes.

The police have also imposed a ban on issuing these passes to participants from Tamil Nadu, as part of additional crowd-control measures. To ensure basic facilities, organisers, in coordination with the authorities, have arranged 20 plastic water tanks with a capacity of 1,000 litres each at various locations in and around the venue. Temporary toilet facilities have also been set up at multiple points for the convenience of those attending the meeting.

According to the schedule, Vijay will leave his residence at Panaiyur this morning and reach the rally venue by around 10.30 a.m. via the East Coast Road. He is expected to address the gathering from his campaign vehicle.

Entry into the ground will be strictly limited to those carrying valid passes. In a statement issued at the behest of Vijay, TVK General Secretary Bussy Anand announced a set of strict guidelines for party volunteers and supporters. Pregnant women, mothers with infants, senior citizens, persons with physical challenges, schoolchildren and persons with disabilities have been advised not to attend the rally.

Supporters have also been directed not to pursue Vijay’s vehicle either during his arrival or departure. Referring to High Court directions, the party has instructed that no cut-outs, banners, decorative arches or flag-wired structures should be erected on national highways or other public roads without proper permission.

Volunteers have also been warned against climbing on government or private buildings, compound walls, trees, vehicles and flagpoles near the venue. Standing close to electric poles, transformers and streetlight structures has also been prohibited.

Police have enforced a total of 11 safety and traffic-related restrictions in the Uppalam area to ensure the smooth movement of ambulances, public transport, pedestrians and motorists, particularly safeguarding women, children, the elderly and patients.

As a precautionary safety measure, the government-aided Mathias Higher Secondary School and the Bethany Seminary Primary School located near the Uppalam Helipad Ground have been declared closed on Tuesday.

--IANS

aal/dpb