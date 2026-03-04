Vijay to address TVK meet today in TN's Thanjavur amid organisational push

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) TVK leader and actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to participate in a key executive committee meeting of the party in Thanjavur on Wednesday as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s organisational network ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

The meeting will be held on Pappadi Division Road near Thanjavur and will bring together district-level office-bearers and executive committee members of the party.

Party sources said Vijay is expected to issue important instructions regarding party activities and strengthening organisation during the meeting. The event is being viewed as part of TVK’s broader strategy to consolidate its organisational base, particularly in the politically significant Delta region.

In recent months, Vijay has conducted several large public meetings across various districts. As part of the next phase of political mobilisation, those public gatherings are now being converted into structured meetings with party administrators and office-bearers to streamline the party machinery ahead of the elections.

Extensive arrangements have been made at the venue to accommodate the participants. Considering the intense summer heat, organisers have installed roofing structures and arranged seating facilities for attendees. Drinking water, medical assistance and other basic amenities have also been provided at the venue.

Volunteers functioning under the organising committee have been deployed to assist participants and manage logistical arrangements. Anticipating a large turnout of supporters eager to see Vijay, authorities have made elaborate security arrangements.

A significant number of police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order during the event. Despite the heavy police deployment, three special police teams have also been stationed in shifts to prevent enthusiastic fans from entering the core meeting area and disrupting proceedings.

Vijay is travelling from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) to attend the meeting and will then proceed by road to the venue in Thanjavur. At the event, he is likely to address the gathering from a campaign bus stationed inside the meeting premises.

A separate stage has also been specially arranged for him. Authorities have advised pregnant women, elderly persons and those who are unwell to avoid attending the meeting due to crowd conditions and heat.

The programme will be telecast live on television and social media platforms. Police have granted permission for the meeting with 52 conditions, allowing it to be conducted between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, the TVK leadership has reportedly issued strict instructions to district-level functionaries and members of its IT wing to refrain from commenting on the divorce proceedings involving Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

The directive is intended to avoid unnecessary controversy and keep the focus on the party’s organisational work.

For Vijay, the coming days represent a delicate balancing act as he continues to expand his fledgling political movement while dealing with intense public attention surrounding his personal life.

