Vijay to address key TVK strategy meet today in preparation for TN Assembly polls

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to take centre stage in Tamil Nadu politics on Sunday as he addresses an important strategy meeting of his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Mamallapuram.

The closed-door consultation, to be held at a private hall, is expected to bring together around 3,000 state and district-level party functionaries and is seen as a crucial step in shaping TVK’s approach to the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to party sources, the meeting will focus on election preparedness, organisational strengthening, and campaign planning. Entry to the venue has been restricted to authorised participants carrying digital identity cards, with access permitted only after QR-code verification.

The arrangements are being overseen by party General Secretary N. Anand, reflecting the importance TVK attaches to discipline and structured mobilisation. This meeting assumes added significance as Vijay has largely stayed away from public programmes since his massive rally in Erode on December 18.

In recent weeks, he has also maintained silence on issues such as the 'Jana Nayagan' film controversy and demands for a CBI probe, fuelling speculation about his next political move.

Party insiders believe the Sunday interaction will provide clarity on TVK’s immediate political messaging and organisational direction.

TVK executive committee chief coordinator Sengottaiyan has already announced that the party will launch a statewide campaign tour from Chennai on January 26. The tour is expected to cover all 234 Assembly constituencies, with meetings planned at every stop to engage party executives and grassroots workers.

Sengottaiyan has also indicated that Vijay himself will decide and announce whether TVK will contest the elections on its own or explore the possibility of alliances.

While TVK is stepping up its activities, established parties are also accelerating their campaigns. The principal opposition AIADMK has already launched its poll campaign with the slogan “Protect the People, Save Tamil Nadu”, positioning itself as the main challenger to the ruling dispensation.

The ruling DMK, meanwhile, remains confident of retaining power, citing the popularity of its flagship welfare schemes, including initiatives targeted at women.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin continues to emphasise unity and inclusive development as the core of his political narrative. As the election season gathers momentum, the meeting is widely seen as a litmus test for Vijay’s political strategy and TVK’s readiness to emerge as a serious contender in Tamil Nadu’s high-stakes electoral battle.

--IANS

aal/dpb