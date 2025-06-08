Vijay Shah to be ‘Guest of honour’ at event to commemorate Birsa Munda's legacy

Bhopal, June 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah has been invited as the “Guest of Honour” at a significant event “Kol Janjatya Sammelan” scheduled for Monday (9 June 2025) in Shahdol, a district with a predominantly tribal population.

He will share the podium in Beohari (tehsil) with Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at the event to be organised to commemorate the legacy of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda.

Shah, who also holds the portfolios of Public Asset Management and Bhopal Gas Relief, has recently been embroiled in controversy following remarks he made about Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

During a public event in Raikunda village, Mhow (now known as Ambedkar Nagar), in May, Shah allegedly made a communal and derogatory remarks, referring to Colonel Qureshi in a manner that sparked widespread outrage.

His remarks led the Madhya Pradesh High Court to take suo motu cognisance, ordering the registration of a case against him.

Shah later attempted to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court, but his plea for immediate relief was denied. The apex court subsequently directed the formation of a special investigation team to probe the matter.

Amid the controversy, Shah was notably absent from three consecutive cabinet meetings. However, in early June, he resurfaced in his constituency, Harsood, Khandwa, where he visited the family of a gang-rape victim.

His visit, widely documented in photographs circulated on social media, drew sharp criticism, with opponents accusing him of violating the victim’s right to anonymity.

The state Congress condemned his actions, arguing that publicly revealing the identity of the victim’s family was both unethical and legally questionable.

Despite the on-going legal and political turmoil surrounding Shah, the “Kol Janjatya Sammelan” in Shahdol is expected to proceed as planned. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will preside over the event, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 250 crore.

Additionally, he will oversee the transfer of funds to beneficiaries under various government schemes, including the State Rural Livelihood Mission, Farmer Welfare and Agricultural Development, Women and Child Development, School Education, Horticulture, and Health Department.

The event is expected to draw significant attention, both for its cultural significance and the presence of key political figures amid on-going controversies.

