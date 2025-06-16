Vijay Rupani shared a deep, long-standing bond with Prime Minister: Modi Story narrates their association

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) The tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed the life of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, leaving the political fraternity in shock. The flight, enroute to London from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, had 242 passengers and crew members on board.

Vijay Rupani, a stalwart of Gujarat politics, began his political journey as a corporator in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation in 1987. From humble beginnings, he steadily rose through the ranks—serving as Mayor of Rajkot, a Rajya Sabha MP, President of the Gujarat BJP, Cabinet Minister, and eventually became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2016.

Beyond his political journey, Rupani shared a profound and long-standing association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rooted in their early efforts to strengthen the BJP in Gujarat.

“Modi Story,” a popular social media handle on X, on Monday shared a video clip of Vijay Rupani recalling their deep camaraderie and political journey. The caption read: “Vijay Rupani ji shared a deep and long-standing bond with PM Narendra Modi. Their association goes back to the early days of strengthening the Gujarat BJP together. Later, when Modi ji became Chief Minister, they continued shaping a new Gujarat together. Rupani ji made a significant contribution during his own tenure as CM.”

In the video, Rupani fondly recalled the time when Narendra Modi contested his first election from the Rajkot constituency — later represented by himself.

“The entire responsibility of managing that election fell on me. I oversaw every detail,” he said.

“It was Narendra Bhai’s first election. Amit Bhai (Amit Shah) also came to Rajkot and stayed for a month to work alongside me. We managed everything together.”

In the video, he is also heard sharing a telling anecdote about PM Modi’s meticulous nature.

“Every day, Modi ji would call us from Gandhinagar, asking about even the smallest details. I once told Amit Bhai, ‘Why is he stressing over such small things?’ And Amit Bhai replied with a beautiful analogy: ‘When a tailor is preparing for his own wedding, he stitches his own coat and checks every single stitch. Modi ji has helped so many others contest elections. Now, for the first time, the tailor is getting married—he’s contesting himself. Naturally, every detail matters to him.’”

However, the ill-fated Dreamliner flight brought an end to this long-standing association, as Vijay Rupani was among the 241 passengers onboard the AI-171 plane, who met with devastating fate in June 12 mishap.

On June 13, Prime Minister Modi met with Vijay Rupani’s family and offered his condolences.

He later posted on X: “Met the family of Shri Vijaybhai Rupani Ji. It is unimaginable that Vijaybhai is not in our midst. I’ve known him for decades—we worked shoulder to shoulder, even during the most challenging times. He was humble, hardworking, and deeply committed to the Party’s ideology.”

