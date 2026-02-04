Vijay plans big rally in TN's Salem as TVK revives campaign after Karur stampede

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician and TVK leader Vijay is set to resume his statewide election campaign with renewed momentum, weeks after a tragic stampede incident disrupted the party’s activities in Karur district.

Read More

On September 27, 2025, chaos broke out during Vijay’s campaign rally at Veluchamipuram in Karur, where an unexpected crowd surge led to a stampede that left 41 people injured. The incident forced the party to slow down its public programmes and temporarily suspend several administrative and campaign-related activities for nearly a month.

After this brief pause, the party has now restarted its political operations with greater intensity. As part of the revival efforts, a special general council meeting was recently convened at a private venue in Mamallapuram under Vijay’s leadership.

The meeting focused on strengthening the party’s grassroots machinery and planning the next phase of the campaign ahead of the Assembly elections.

With organisational work back on track, Vijay has begun charting out his next round of public outreach programmes. His upcoming campaign trail will take him to the Salem district, where the party is planning a major public rally at Magudanchavadi.

TVK functionaries have formally submitted a petition to the police department seeking permission to conduct the meeting. This rally is expected to mark Vijay’s first major live public gathering in Tamil Nadu after the Karur mishap.

His first public appearance following the stampede incident had taken place earlier at Uppalam Harbour in Puducherry. Subsequently, another large public meeting was organised on December 18, 2025, at Vijayamangalam in Erode district, drawing significant crowds. Party sources said the Salem rally, scheduled for January 13, is being planned on a much larger scale, with improved safety measures and crowd control arrangements to prevent any repeat of the Karur episode.

Interestingly, police had earlier denied permission for a campaign event in Salem on December 4, 2025, citing security concerns. However, the party has now reapplied, expressing confidence that the necessary safeguards will be in place.

Magudanchavadi also carries political significance, as it was once a campaign venue for former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa during the 2016 Assembly elections -- adding symbolic weight to Vijay’s planned rally.

--IANS

aal/dpb