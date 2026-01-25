Vijay is the only leader who can defeat the DMK, says Sengottaiyan

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Vijay is the only leader capable of defeating the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, senior TVK leader K.A. Sengottaiyan said on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural cadre meet of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at Mamallapuram, after the party was officially allotted the whistle symbol, Sengottaiyan said Vijay enjoyed support cutting across party lines and that his appeal extended even into households traditionally aligned with rival parties, including the DMK.

"Every party has votes for Vijay. Leaders and cadres from all sides are eager to see him. There is no need for concern about alliances at this stage," he said, adding that Vijay alone had the stature to dismantle even a ten-party alliance.

Using a mix of political messaging and metaphor, Sengottaiyan cautioned party workers to be sensitive while campaigning.

"Do not blow the whistle near sleeping people or the elderly. It may confuse them and cost us votes. Cadres must act with care and responsibility," he advised, drawing applause from the audience.

Highlighting Vijay’s personal sacrifice, Sengottaiyan said he had witnessed the rise of several charismatic leaders, including MGR, but described Vijay’s entry into politics as exceptional.

"He is someone who walked away from an annual income of Rs 1,000 crore to serve the people through politics. That alone sets him apart," he said, portraying Vijay as a leader driven by commitment rather than convenience.

The Mamallapuram meeting marked an important milestone for the TVK, being the first major organisational gathering after the party secured its official symbol.

Several senior party leaders, including N. Anand, participated in the session, which focused on cadre mobilisation and future political strategy.

At the onset, Vijay paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the historic language agitation, reaffirming his party’s ideological positioning on linguistic pride and social justice. He also showered flower petals on senior policy leaders on stage, acknowledging their role in shaping the party’s vision.

Vijay received a rousing welcome as he arrived at the venue, with volunteers blowing whistles and cheering loudly.

This event also raised expectations among supporters, as it marked his return to a party platform after attending a Christmas celebration in December. Party workers now await his next public address, hoping it will offer clearer signals on the TVK’s roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections.

