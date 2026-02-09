Vijay eyes two-seat plan for Tamil Nadu Assembly debut

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with a calculated two-constituency strategy, reportedly choosing to contest the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Virugambakkam in Chennai and Tiruchy East.

Party leaders describe the move as a carefully crafted plan aimed at broadening the party’s political footprint while ensuring a strong start for its charismatic founder.

According to senior party functionaries, the decision balances urban prominence with regional outreach.

Virugambakkam, located in the heart of Chennai’s expanding western corridor, is likely to offer Vijay high visibility among urban voters and first-time electors. The constituency is seen as organisationally favourable for TVK, with an active cadre base and growing recognition of Vijay’s appeal.

Tiruchy East, on the other hand, is viewed as strategically significant for establishing the party’s presence in central Tamil Nadu. Leaders believe the region plays a decisive role in shaping statewide electoral trends. By contesting there, Vijay aims to send a clear message that TVK is not merely a Chennai-centric outfit but a party with ambitions across the state.

Party insiders revealed that several other constituencies -- including Velachery, Vikravandi and Nagapattinam -- were evaluated before the leadership finalised Virugambakkam.

Factors such as voter familiarity, booth-level preparedness and ground mobilisation reportedly influenced the choice.

Tiruchy East was selected to complement this urban base with broader regional engagement. TVK leaders said detailed campaign strategies for both seats will be unveiled soon, with Vijay expected to intensify grassroots outreach and public meetings in the coming weeks.

The party plans to blend star power with local issues to connect with voters. Insiders also admitted that contesting from two constituencies is a pragmatic and cautious step.

With this being Vijay’s maiden electoral contest and the ruling DMK’s formidable organisational machinery in place, the dual-seat approach is intended to improve his chances of securing a legislative berth.

Currently, Virugambakkam and Tiruchy East are represented by DMK legislators A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja and Inigo S. Irudayaraj, setting the stage for what promises to be closely watched contests in both regions.

