Vijay appoints election observers for TVK ahead of Assembly polls

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) In a significant organisational move ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has announced the appointment of key election observers to oversee the party's poll preparations across the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Vijay said the party has constituted a structured monitoring mechanism to strengthen its grassroots election work and ensure coordinated campaign efforts at the district and constituency levels.

According to the release, N. Anand, K.A. Sengottaiyan and Aadhav Arjun have been appointed as Chief Observers for the Assembly elections. "These senior leaders will function under the direct guidance and supervision of Vijay," it said.

The Chief Observers will work in close coordination with the party's headquarters and operate with the support of the Central War Room.

Vijay stated that all activities will be carried out in accordance with strategic directions issued from the headquarters to ensure a unified and disciplined election campaign.

The observers have been tasked with closely monitoring election preparedness across districts and Assembly constituencies. Their responsibilities will include coordinating pre-election groundwork, overseeing activist meetings, reviewing booth-level organisational strength, and ensuring effective communication between the party leadership and local units. Vijay emphasised that district-level election observers, including General Secretary N. Anand and other designated functionaries, will work in coordination with the Chief Observers to implement the party’s electoral strategy. Joint observers and members of the TVK executive at all levels have been instructed to extend full cooperation based on their assigned districts.

"The upcoming Assembly election is crucial for our party’s political journey. A strong organisational structure and disciplined coordination will be the foundation of our success," Vijay said in the statement.

The move signals TVK's intent to strengthen its internal structure and intensify field-level mobilisation as it prepares for its first major electoral battle.

With the appointment of observers and the activation of a centralised war room mechanism, the party appears to be focusing on systematic planning and grassroots consolidation in the run-up to the polls.

