Vijay aims for CM's post, not Deputy CM role: Sengottaiyan

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Vijay has entered public life with the clear objective of becoming the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and serving the people, and therefore, there is no question of him accepting the post of Deputy Chief Minister, TVK leader and former state minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said on Monday.

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Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport, Sengottaiyan dismissed speculation that Vijay might settle for a secondary role in government if his party aligns with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He emphasised that Vijay’s political journey was driven by a larger ambition to lead the state and bring about meaningful change in governance.

"Vijay entered politics, leaving behind everything, with the intention of serving the people and functioning as Chief Minister. When someone steps into politics with such a goal, there is naturally no question of accepting a Deputy Chief Minister post," Sengottaiyan said.

His remarks come amid growing political buzz in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerging as a significant new player in the political landscape.

Speculation had been circulating in political circles that Vijay could be offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post as part of a broader alliance arrangement, particularly if his party joins hands with the NDA.

However, Sengottaiyan firmly rejected such suggestions and reiterated that Vijay’s political ambitions were far higher.

According to him, the actor’s popularity and the massive crowds gathering at his events demonstrate that the public is looking for a political alternative.

"Wherever Vijay goes now, huge numbers of people gather. This clearly indicates that people in Tamil Nadu want a change," he said.

Sengottaiyan also criticised the current law and order situation in the state, alleging that it has deteriorated under the present government. He claimed that many citizens, especially women, feel insecure and that people across Tamil Nadu are increasingly expressing dissatisfaction with the existing administration.

"The law and order situation is not satisfactory. Women are not safe, and people are living with a sense of fear," he claimed, adding that the public mood appeared to be shifting against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

He further expressed confidence that Vijay’s political entry could reshape the electoral landscape.

According to Sengottaiyan, the TVK is preparing to field capable candidates across all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state. The former minister also claimed that he had rarely witnessed such enthusiastic public support for a political leader even before the formal announcement of elections, suggesting that Vijay’s emergence could significantly influence the dynamics of the upcoming polls.

--IANS

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