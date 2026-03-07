Vigilance raids 7 properties linked to Odisha Engineer in disproportionate assets case

Bhubaneswar, March 7 (IANS) The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday carried out simultaneous searches at seven locations linked to Pramod Ray, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Derabish Irrigation Sub-Division under the Kendrapara Irrigation Division, officials said on Saturday.

The raids came following allegations that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officials said the search operations were launched on the basis of warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack, as part of an investigation into suspected disproportionate assets.

A large team from Odisha Vigilance has been deployed for the operation. According to officials, the team includes two Additional Superintendents of Police (Addl. SPs), nine Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), nine Inspectors, four Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and other supporting personnel.

The coordinated raids are being conducted across several districts, including Kendrapara, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar.

Vigilance authorities said searches are underway at seven locations connected to the engineer.

These include a four-storeyed building located at Johala in the Balianta area of Bhubaneswar and a double-storeyed building situated at Jajabhairab in Chaudwar of Cuttack district.

The teams are also examining his parental residence at Ragadi in the Banki area of Cuttack district. In addition, searches are being conducted at the residence of a relative at Budanga in Bhadrak district.

Another location under scrutiny is his office chamber-cum-temporary residence at the Derabish Irrigation Office in Kendrapara district, which is linked to his official posting.

Vigilance officials further said that the houses of relatives at Sanasathiebatia in Dhenkanal district and Patia in Bhubaneswar are also being searched as part of the ongoing operation.

According to the Vigilance department, the coordinated raids are aimed at gathering evidence related to the allegations that the engineer accumulated wealth beyond his declared income sources.

Search operations were still underway at the time of reporting, and officials said that additional details would emerge once the raids are completed and the findings are assessed.

--IANS

sd/rad