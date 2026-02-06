Vidarbha stands at core of India's energy story, Adani Group to power this journey: Jeet Adani

Nagpur, Feb 6 (IANS) Adani Defence and Aerospace Director Jeet Adani on Friday said that Vidarbha stands at the core of India's energy story, and the Adani Group's presence in Vidarbha is not transactional; it is generational.

Addressing the 'Advantage Vidarbha 2026' here, Jeet Adani said the Adani Group is here to build energy security, create high-quality jobs, uplift communities, and strengthen India's economic foundations.

"Our investments here align with three national priorities -- powering India's clean and reliable energy future, developing integrated industrial and logistics ecosystems, and enabling inclusive growth for communities and youth," said Jeet Adani, also Director for Adani Airports.

At Tiroda, "we operate Maharashtra's largest and most advanced 3,300 MW supercritical power plant -- built to the highest global standards of efficiency and environmental responsibility. In 2025, we revived the 600 MW Butibori power plant, demonstrating our commitment to resolving stressed assets and strengthening India's power infrastructure," he told the gathering.

Through a 25-year supply agreement, "we now ensure 6,600 MW of dependable electricity for Maharashtra, combining unparalleled solar generation from Khavda with robust thermal baseload supply. This is the backbone supporting Maharashtra’s industries, its cities, and its digital economy", said Jeet Adani.

Moreover, one of the most transformative commitments is the Rs 70,000 crore Integrated Coal Gasification and Downstream Derivatives Complex at Linga, Kalmeshwar.

"This project will create 30,000 direct jobs, build advanced chemical manufacturing capabilities, boost energy independence for critical industries, and place Nagpur firmly on the global map of clean energy technologies. This is not just an industrial venture - it is a new platform for national self-reliance," said Jeet Adani.

The Adani Group is also strengthening Vidarbha's role as a logistics gateway through a 75-acre ICD at Borkhedi and the acquisition of 24 border check posts across Maharashtra. These assets reduce freight costs, boost exports, and improve global competitiveness for thousands of businesses.

"In aviation and defence, our acquisition of Indamer Technics Pvt. Ltd. has expanded our 30-acre MRO complex at MIHAN. With 15 aircraft bays, FAA and DGCA certifications, and integration with the Air Works global network, Nagpur is rapidly emerging as an international centre for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul," he informed.

Across Gondia and Nagpur, the Adani Foundation is supporting primary healthcare, education, and women's empowerment through 43 SHGs, the Fortune SuPoshan nutrition programme, and initiatives in solar lighting, clean water, sports, and school development. This is growth built on dignity, inclusion, and compassion.

"I see Vidarbha not merely as a region of Maharashtra, but as a region that will help define India’s growth story for decades to come," said Jeet Adani.

