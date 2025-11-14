'Victory of good governance, development': PM Modi on Bihar's mega mandate for NDA

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the NDA's sweep in the Bihar Assembly elections as a victory of "good governance and development", vowing to take the state's infrastructure and culture to new heights and creating ample opportunities for the youth and women.

"In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life," said PM Modi on social media platform 'X', crediting every worker of the NDA for the massive mandate in favour of the NDA.

In his message, the PM said, "Victory of good governance has been achieved. Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved."

"My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar," he said.

PM Modi credited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the NDA's performance.

"The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights."

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family colleagues Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji, and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this resounding victory," he said.

PM Modi said the victory was also due to the hard work of NDA workers who countered the lies of rival parties.

"I express my gratitude to each worker of the NDA, who has worked tirelessly. They went among the public, presented our development agenda, and firmly countered every lie of the opposition. I appreciate them from the bottom of my heart," said PM Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed party workers and described the NDA's big win in Bihar as a mandate in favour of performance.

"This is the victory of every Bihari who believes in 'Developed Bihar'. No matter in what guise those who practice jungle raj and appeasement politics come, they will not get the opportunity to loot. The public now gives its mandate solely and exclusively on the basis of 'Politics of performance'. I congratulate Shri @narendramodiji, Shri @NitishKumar ji, and all the leaders and workers of the NDA."

He also lauded the efforts of NDA workers from the booth level to the state level who have brought this result to fruition through their tireless hard work.

"I assure the people of Bihar and especially our mothers and sisters that with the hope and trust with which you have given this mandate to the NDA, under the leadership of Modi ji, the NDA government will fulfil it with even greater dedication," said HM Shah.

--IANS

rch/svn