Vice-Prez Radhakrishnan interacts with SHG members in Tripura, praises role of 'Lakhpati Didis'

Agartala, March 8 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday interacted with members of Women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at the International Trade & Fair Centre in Tripura on the occasion of International Women’s Day and lauded their contribution to grassroots development and women’s empowerment.

Read More

Addressing a gathering of SHG members and ‘Lakhpati Didis’ at the International Trade & Fair Centre at Hapania, on the outskirts of the capital city, the Vice-President said that India has witnessed a major transformation in the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, moving from the concept of women development to women-led development.

He noted that Self-Help Groups have emerged as a powerful instrument of social and economic empowerment, enabling women to become confident leaders and active contributors to the nation’s progress.

Highlighting the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative, Radhakrishnan said that around 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups across the country and more than two crore women have already become ‘Lakhpati Didis’. A ‘Lakhpati Didi’ is an SHG member whose annual household income exceeds Rs 1 lakh.

Appreciating the efforts of the Tripura government, he noted that the state has set an ambitious target of creating 1.35 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’, reflecting the rapid progress being made in the field of women’s empowerment.

The Vice-President also highlighted initiatives such as ‘Namo Drone Didi’ and the prioritisation of women beneficiaries under schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and Ujjwala Yojana, which he said have significantly improved the lives of women.

Noting the growing achievements of women in education and entrepreneurship, Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that many ‘Lakhpati Didis’ would soon become ‘Crorepati Didis’, further strengthening the nation’s economy.

The Vice-President also visited SHG stalls at the International Trade & Fair Centre at Hapania and was briefed about the local products being showcased by Self-Help Groups from various districts.

The programme was attended by Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Manik Saha, several members of the Legislative Assembly, senior officials of the state government and members of various Women’s Self-Help Groups.

Earlier in the day, the Vice-President addressed the 14th convocation ceremony of Tripura University.

He also visited the Mata Tripura Sundari temple at Udaipur in southern Tripura on Sunday morning and offered prayers. The temple is one of the 51 Hindu Shakti Peethas.

Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to martyred soldiers at the Albert Ekka Memorial Park at Lichu Bagan on the outskirts of Agartala.

A post on the X handle of the Vice-President of India said: “Vice-President Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to Param Vir Chakra awardee Lance Naik Albert Ekka at the Albert Ekka War Memorial in Agartala, Tripura today. He remembered the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the 1971 Indo-Pak War hero during the Battle of Gangasagar, describing it as a timeless example of the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces.”

“Recalling his visit to the janmabhoomi of Lance Naik Albert Ekka in Gumla, Jharkhand, during his tenure as Governor of Jharkhand, the Vice-President said that the nation continues to draw inspiration from the gallant soldier’s bravery and selfless service,” the post added.

--IANS

sc/pgh