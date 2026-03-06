Vice Prez Radhakrishnan highlights Centre's focus on Northeast's development at Nagaland University convocation

Kohima, March 6 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Friday highlighted the government's focus on the development of the Northeastern region under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the initiatives taken by the government would significantly contribute to creating opportunities for youth and accelerating inclusive growth in the region.

Addressing the eighth convocation ceremony of Nagaland University at its Lumami campus, the Vice President referred to the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE), which supports infrastructure, social development and livelihood projects in the region.

These initiatives, he said, would significantly contribute to creating opportunities for youth and accelerating inclusive growth in the region.

Referring to the tripartite agreement signed in February 2026 between the Central government, the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Vice President expressed confidence that the agreement would address long-standing concerns and promote peace and development in the region.

Radhakrishnan expressed happiness at visiting Nagaland during his first visit to the Northeast after assuming office.

Describing Nagaland as a place where nature, culture and courage blend in harmony, he said that the true strength of the state lies in its people and their vibrant traditions.

Highlighting India's unity in diversity, the Vice President stated that the strength of the country lies not in its differences but in the unity that binds its people together.

He commended Nagaland University for its significant contributions to higher education since its establishment in 1994 after being carved out of North Eastern Hill University.

He noted that the university has expanded its academic outreach and strengthened access to quality education across the region.

The Vice President also appreciated the university’s achievements in various fields, including the establishment of a cancer research laboratory, as well as its efforts to preserve and document indigenous Naga languages and customary laws.

Congratulating the graduating students, he urged them to strive for progress with purpose while maintaining harmony between development and environmental preservation.

Encouraging the youth to lead responsible lives, he called upon students to remain committed to building a stronger nation and to firmly say "No to Drugs".

The Vice President noted that the world is evolving faster than ever and emphasised the importance of continuously upgrading knowledge and skills to adapt to emerging challenges and opportunities.

Radhakrishnan also appreciated the role played by Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the state government in advancing development and peace initiatives in the state.

The Vice President highlighted the transformative infrastructural development that has taken place in the Northeast in the past decade.

He said that while infrastructure connects territories, it is the interaction among people that strengthens national unity. During the visit, the Vice President also laid the foundation stone for the HEFA Phase II buildings at Nagaland University.

Nagaland Governor and Chief Rector of Nagaland University Ajay Kumar Bhalla; the state’s Deputy Chief Minister T. R. Zeliang; Chancellor of Nagaland University Samudra Gupta Kashyap; Vice-Chancellor Jagadish Kumar Patnaik; and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

