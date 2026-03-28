Vice President visits Birsa Munda’s village in Jharkhand; pays tribute, meets descendants

Ranchi, March 28 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday visited Ulihatu, the ancestral village of tribal icon Birsa Munda, in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, and paid homage to his memory.

Read More

He offered floral tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda and later interacted with his descendants and family members.

Describing the visit as deeply moving, the Vice President said Birsa Munda’s life continues to inspire the youth of the nation and that his sacrifices gave a new direction to India’s freedom struggle. He noted that this was his first visit to the revered birthplace of ‘Dharti Aaba’ since assuming office.

Recalling his earlier visit to Ulihatu during his tenure as Jharkhand Governor, he termed the experience significant and reaffirmed that Birsa Munda’s legacy would continue to guide future generations.

He highlighted the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare November 15, Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary, as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in 2021, calling it a step towards enhancing national awareness of tribal heritage.

Referring to initiatives for tribal welfare, the Vice President mentioned the PM-JANMAN scheme aimed at the protection and empowerment of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), underscoring the government’s focus on inclusive development.

He stressed that greater awareness of the contributions and struggles of tribal freedom fighters is essential during the ‘Amrit Kaal’, as it reflects the realisation of the rights and dignity for which Birsa Munda fought.

During the visit, the Vice President also interacted with local villagers and was accorded a traditional ‘Johar’ welcome. Enthusiastic crowds gathered in Ulihatu and nearby areas to greet him.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place throughout the visit. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, and state minister Irfan Ansari were also present on the occasion.

In a short life of only 25 years, Birsa Munda became the hero of people’s resistance against British colonial exploitation. When the British authorities and local landlords were exploiting tribal communities, grabbing their lands and committing atrocities, Munda rose against this social and economic injustice and led people to fight for their rights.

Known as “Dharti Aba” (“Father of the Earth”), Bhagwan Birsa organised the “Ulgulan” or the Munda Rebellion against British oppression in the late 1890s.

--IANS

skp/uk