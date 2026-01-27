Vice President Radhakrishnan urges NSS volunteers to lead disciplined life

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Stressing discipline in life, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday interacted with the My Bharat – National Service Scheme (NSS) contingent of the Republic Day Parade during a call-on at his official residence here, an official said.

Addressing the students, the Vice President expressed happiness at meeting the young volunteers and said that the enthusiasm and discipline of NSS participants reflected the strength of India’s youth.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, along with senior officials, trainers, teachers and other dignitaries, was present on the occasion.

The Vice President recalled his own association with the National Service Scheme during his student days and highlighted the role of NSS in shaping character, discipline and social responsibility among young citizens.

Referring to the Republic Day Parade, Radhakrishnan said he had watched the My Bharat–NSS contingent march proudly on Kartavya Path and commended the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for effectively carrying forward the programme.

Emphasising the importance of unity, the Vice President said that India’s strength lies in national integration and collective service to society.

He underlined that the values of unity and service championed by leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel remain vital for the country’s progress.

He urged the youth to serve society selflessly and remain committed to the national interest.

Highlighting the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice President said that this goal is a collective journey which requires disciplined, patriotic and responsible citizens.

He expressed confidence that India will emerge as a leading nation by 2047, driven by the talent, aspiration and global exposure of today’s youth.

The Vice President noted that a developed India requires not only economic progress but also social harmony, moral strength and strong values, which are nurtured through My Bharat – NSS activities.

He lauded the contribution of NSS volunteers in areas such as mass literacy, environmental protection, health awareness, community development, and disaster relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Urging students to uphold the NSS motto “Not Me, But You,” the Vice President said that wearing the NSS badge signifies carrying the trust of the nation.

