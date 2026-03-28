Vice President Radhakrishnan to lead talks on tech-driven legal services tomorrow

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan will lead discussions on strengthening access to justice through technology-enabled legal services at a National Consultation here on Sunday, an official said.

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The Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, is organising the consultation to provide a platform for deliberations, policy dialogue and stakeholder engagement, an official said on Saturday.

The National Consultation 2026 under the Tele-Law initiative of the Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA) Scheme, a Central Sector Scheme, is being implemented under the Access to Justice Division.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will also participate in the consultation being convened as part of the Department’s ongoing efforts.

The event will also see the launch of the “Voice of Beneficiaries” Booklet 2025–26, which captures compelling stories of individuals whose lives have been positively impacted through Tele-Law services, reflecting the transformative potential of digital access to justice.

A comprehensive presentation on the progress of the DISHA Scheme across India, including live interactions with Tele-Law Panel Lawyers, Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), and beneficiaries, showcasing real-time experiences and the grassroots impact of technology-enabled legal aid, will also be given at the consultation.

A special segment will commemorate 150 years of the National Song “Vande Mataram”, performed by local artists, celebrating its historic and cultural significance, said the statement.

The Consultation will also feature the release of a White Paper emerging from a Technical Session held prior to the event, which brings together insights, recommendations, and best practices from experts, policymakers, and practitioners.

An AI-powered chatbot, Nyaya Setu, will also be launched. It has been developed to act as a digital bridge between citizens and legal services. Designed to provide instant, user-friendly legal information and guidance, the chatbot will assist users in understanding their legal rights, accessing Tele-Law services, and navigating dispute resolution mechanisms.

A series of legal awareness comic books developed in collaboration with the National Law University, Delhi, will be launched during the event.

The event is expected to witness participation from around 1,200 attendees, including officials from the Supreme Court e-Committee, National Legal Services Authority, members of the Bar, Government Counsels, Tele-Law Panel Lawyers and Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), said the statement.

--IANS

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